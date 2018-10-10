Guyana News

Bartica woman gets bail on drug possession charges

By Staff Writer
Wendy Dyers

Bartica resident Wendy Dyers was yesterday asked to post a total of $80,000 bail for her release after she denied charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis.

It was alleged that on October 5th, at First Avenue, Bartica, Dyers had in her possession 25.1 grammes of cocaine for trafficking.

It was further alleged that Dyers also had in her possession16.1 grammes of cannabis for trafficking…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Bids opened for supply of Land Cruisers, minibuses for GECOM

Former Jr Chess Champion Ron Motilall admitted to local bar

DPP’s Chambers orders more thorough probe into fatal accident involving drunken senior cop

DPP’s Chambers orders more thorough probe into fatal accident involving drunken senior cop

Comments

Trending