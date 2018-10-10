Bartica woman gets bail on drug possession charges

Bartica resident Wendy Dyers was yesterday asked to post a total of $80,000 bail for her release after she denied charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis.

It was alleged that on October 5th, at First Avenue, Bartica, Dyers had in her possession 25.1 grammes of cocaine for trafficking.

It was further alleged that Dyers also had in her possession16.1 grammes of cannabis for trafficking…..