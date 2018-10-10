Bribery a customary feature of City Hall operations, businessman tells CoI

Businessman Terrence Campbell last week told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the operations of City Hall that he is convinced that the administration is operating in a manner that would force him to either bribe its officers or continue to lose millions, as his plans to expand his various businesses continue to be stymied.

The CoI, which is conducting public hearings at the Critchlow Labour College, is being led by retired judge Cecil Kennard and is looking into the administration and operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, following numerous complaints to the Local Government Commission.

Campbell told the CoI that over the last four years, he has made four applications to the City Engineer’s Department on behalf of himself, CAMEX Limited and Camex Restaurants, which includes the Church’s Chicken franchise…..