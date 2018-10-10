New home healthcare provider recruiting field workers

Regia-Americare, a newly established home healthcare service provider, is looking to recruit and train medical personnel to cater to its prospective clientele.

Regia-Americare was founded by overseas-based Guyanese Orlan Cort Jr., who told Stabroek News that he has been a registered nurse in the United States for the past 26 years.

According to Cort, the company, which has an office located at 130 Carmichael Street, Georgetown, was officially established within the last month, with operations having commenced on October 1st…..