Guyana News

New home healthcare provider recruiting field workers

By Staff Writer
General Manager of Regia-Americare Kerryann Haywood (left) and Founder and CEO Orlan Cort Jr. (right)

Regia-Americare, a newly established home healthcare service provider, is looking to recruit and train medical personnel to cater to its prospective clientele.

Regia-Americare was founded by overseas-based Guyanese Orlan Cort Jr., who told Stabroek News that he has been a registered nurse in the United States for the past 26 years.

According to Cort, the company, which has an office located at 130 Carmichael Street, Georgetown, was officially established within the last month, with operations having commenced on October 1st…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Miners issued cease orders, removed

Batavia council, miner agree to survey of disputed land

Batavia council, miner agree to survey of disputed land

130 guns issued to Indigenous communities in Region Seven

130 guns issued to Indigenous communities in Region Seven

Comments

Trending