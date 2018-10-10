Teachers set to reject gov’t wage offer

Teachers are not in favour of government’s new wage offer of 10 per cent for 2016 and eight percent for 2018 and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) will likely refuse the offer when representatives meet with the Ministry of Education (MoE) today, according to General Secretary Coretta McDonald.

“So far, our members are totally not accepting the new offer that has been placed on the table. When we meet (today), we will have to inform the Ministry of Education about the responses we have had today, yesterday and the day before, and they will have to rethink their position. If not, then we will have to go to arbitration,” McDonald told Stabroek News yesterday…..