City Hall accountant, acting Treasurer voice concerns over financial management

A long serving accountant and the acting Treasurer yesterday both voiced their dissatisfaction with some processes at the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and one of them said there is some of amount of mismanagement.

The two officers from City Hall’s accounts department were at the time testifying before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the M&CC.

Accountant Edwana Miller and acting City Treasurer John Douglas were taken through rigorous questioning on accounting procedures by retired judge Cecil Kennard, who is leading the CoI, at the Critchlow Labour College…..