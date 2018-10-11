Major traffic disruption for Sheriff St on Sunday

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is advising the general public that traffic on Sheriff Street between the Rupert Craig Highway to First Avenue Subryanville, will be closed on Sunday October 14, 2018 between 08:00 hrs. to 16:00 hrs. This disruption is to enable corrective works on a GWI water main across Sheriff Street for the Road Enhancement Project.

Motorists are asked to use the Conversation Tree access, East and Church Road Subryanville, West of Sheriff Street as alternative routes in and out of Georgetown.

Motorists and pedestrians are also asked to exercise caution and observe all directional signs in the area, the ministry said in a statement.