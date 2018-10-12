Gaskin urges private sector to ‘shape up’ for oil sector

Government is working to put in place all legislative and institutional frameworks necessary for the burgeoning oil and gas sector, according to Business Minister Gaskin, who has cautioned that it is the private sector which is at risk of being ill-prepared for the changing business climate.

Gaskin issued the warning last Friday evening at the opening of the 14th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair, where he assured the gathering that the government of Guyana is implementing initiatives to ensure Guyanese and the economy benefit from the country’s oil.

According to Gaskin, he has knowledge of what the government is doing and, therefore, he knows firsthand that Guyana is close to being where it needs to be. “In spite of all the gloom, doom and negativity, things are taking shape,” he said…..