Trainee cop charged with stealing from fellow recruits

A trainee policeman was granted his release on self-bail yesterday after he denied stealing from two fellow recruits.

Eustace Hunte, 18, of 41 Liverpool Village Corentyne, pleaded not guilty to both of the charges read against him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that being entrusted with a laptop, valued $150,000 and the property of Shamar Glasgow, on July 22nd, 2018, at the Felix Austin Training College, Hunte fraudulently converted the same to his own use.

He was also charged with stealing a bottle of cologne, valued $4,000, between July 20th and July 22nd, from another colleague, Devon Griffith.

According to Prosecutor Dinero Jones, the items mentioned in the charges were not recovered and the trainee is still on duty.

The court heard that numerous complaints had been received from the college about Hunte’s behaviour.

Hunte was placed on self-bail and was told to return to court on October 19th, 2018.