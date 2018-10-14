Fugitive armed robbery convict among 38 arrested in police raids

A Sophia resident, who was sentenced in absentia to six years in jail for armed robbery, was among 38 persons arrested during a massive police operation in parts of ‘A’ and ‘C’ divisions early yesterday morning.

Narcotics as well as electronics, car parts and motorbikes, suspected to be stolen, were also found during the operation.

In a press release issued last night, the Guyana Police Force informed that as part of the ongoing “Restore Order” operation, ranks conducted several cordon and search exercises in the two divisions. The operations were carried out between 3.30 am and 8.30 am in the East La Penitence Station District, which includes Guyhoc Park and parts of Sophia, Greater Georgetown (A Division); and in Sophia and Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (‘C’ Division)…..