Probe active but no arrests yet in murder of Ann’s Grove miner

The police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the murder of 51-year-old miner Kelvin Daly, who was hacked to death near Puruni Landing, in Region Seven, two weeks ago.

However, Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis told this newspaper that the investigation remains active.

The bloodied body of Daly, a father of four, of Lot 86 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, was discovered around 7.15 am on October 1st, along a trail located about a mile away from Puruni Landing by one of his fellow miners, who was on his way to their camp…..