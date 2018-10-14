Region Two Councillors unite on no-confidence motion against REO

Councillors of the Region Two Regional Democratic Council (RDC) from both the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC are uniting to move a no-confidence motion against Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson, as they believe that he is stifling development.

The no-confidence motion was due to be tabled last Tuesday, but the REO failed to attend a statutory meeting.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the councillors received word on the day of the meeting that the REO would not be present. In addition to this, the Regional Chairman said that there was no preparation for the meeting even though it should have been planned one month prior…..