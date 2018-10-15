Guyanese Bishop suspected of killing female pastor during quarrel in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) A bishop wanted for the murder of Chaguanas pastor Alisa Ali was arrested by police last evening, as he tried to hide out in a friend’s home in Sangre Grande hours after killing Ali and leaving a knife lodged in her face.
Homicide detectives were told that the suspect is a Guyanese national with military training.
The murder was committed in Ali’s bedroom, located behind the St Michael’s Divine Healing Tabernacle church at Gill Trace, Lamont Avenue, Longdenville, on Saturday night.
Relatives said the murder was the culmination of years of infidelity, deceit and betrayal.
The murder was witnessed by Ali’s 10-year-old granddaughter, who told police the suspect used a blue-handled bread knife to stab Ali four times in her chest before plunging it deep into her face.
Leaving Ali motionless and the grandchild screaming, the suspect then ran down Gill Trace and boarded a white Mitsubishi Lancer which was waiting for him higher up the road.
In an interview yesterday, Ali’s son-in-law Akeem Charles said he was now worried about his daughter and the trauma she had suffered from witnessing the murder.
“She used to sleep with moms every night. When she started to bawl I ran in and saw moms bleeding. I ran out and got the car. I put her in and we took her to the Chaguanas Health Facility but she was already dead,” Charles said.
He explained that the suspect and Ali had been arguing before the murder.
“He told us something was going to happen here tonight. He kept saying, ‘The spirit will have to vex with me tonight. No man coming to drive up in my car,’” Charles recalled, saying he never liked to deal up in domestic business and believed Ali and the man would sort out their differences.
Another friend, Aldaine Goodwin, said Ali wanted to end her relationship with the man. He said after speaking to another woman she made up her mind.
“I came here around 7 pm and they were arguing. (Name called) was saying he don’t want it to end. When he came out, I say ‘Aye was the scene.’ He told me I already know what is the scene because Alisa already told me what going on,” Goodwin said.
He explained that Ali had confided in him a year ago that she was the victim of infidelity. But Goodwin said he told the man not to do anything rash.
“He told me he is going Brasso to kill the other woman. Apparently, she and Alisa had started talking so she knew what was playing off,” Goodwin recalled.
He added that the suspect never appeared violent and his actions were obviously planned in advance. Goodwin explained that the suspect went to Tobago to do a masonry construction project and came back unexpectedly on Saturday.
Ali’s niece, Reese Williams, said the senseless murder had left them heartbroken. Describing Ali as a caring and compassionate person, Williams said she often helped everyone in her community.
“She was a loving and giving person. If you asked her for help, she would help you,” Williams said.
Another youth said last year a man came into the church with a gunshot wound and Ali took him to the back room and knifed out the bullet.
“Her two daughters…loved her but Akila moved out last year because she did not like how her mother was being treated,” the relative said.
An autopsy will be done on Ali’s body today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. The suspect will appear on ID parades, after which he will be charged with murder pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.
