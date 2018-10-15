Laing Avenue man remanded on gun possession charge

A Laing Avenue man, who claimed to have found a gun buried on his property, was on Friday remanded to prison on an illegal firearm possession charge.

Paul Bishop, 32, of Lot 27 Laing Avenue, was read a charge which stated that on October 9th, at Freeman Street, he had a .32 revolver in his possession, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Bishop, a carpenter, denied the charge read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..