Region Nine Community Health Workers get tool kits for better maternal care

Community Health Workers (CHW) from various communities in Region Nine, on Friday received tool kits for improved antenatal care as the Ministry of Public Health continues its fight against maternal and child deaths, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The kits worth more than two million dollars were made possible through an Inter-American Development Bank US$8M loan to Guyana in February 2017. The loan caters for the improvement of the quality of reproductive healthcare delivery in Guyana.

At a handing over ceremony at the Lethem Regional Hospital, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said “A woman dying during childbirth is not good for a community or country at large. We must take this giant step to ensure that our women do not die. We want zero maternal deaths in Region Nine, immediately”…..