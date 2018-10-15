Transparency body sees ‘major’ conflict of interest for Hugheses over oil

Anti-corruption watchdog, the Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI) says ministers of government should give more than oral assurances to issues of conflict of interest and the Integrity Commission should lead the way in having sound policies to address the issue.

“We are asking, on behalf of the people, what system is in place to avoid conflicts that can emerge, and we are concurrently asserting that the solution needs to be something that we can rely on going forward,” head of TIGI, Dr Troy Thomas said yesterday in response to questions by Stabroek News.

TIGI has been in the forefront of calling for the establishment of a Code of Conduct for ministers of government and public officials. Their most recent call comes against the backdrop of the Hughes, Fields & Stoby law firm establishing an office in Houston, Texas to attract oil industry clients. Principal of the firm, attorney Nigel Hughes, is the husband of Minister of Public Telecommunica-tions Cathy Hughes…..