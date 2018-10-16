Break-in accused stole over $500,000 in currency, phones

A young man was yesterday faced with two charges alleging that he stole a total of over $500,000 in cash and smartphones during a break-in.
It is alleged that on September 9th, 2018, at Campbellville, Georgetown, Keyaz Mohammed broke and entered the dwelling house of Toolsie Persaud and stole $10,000, US$1,000 and CA$1,000, amounting to a total of $370,000, which belongs to Persaud. It is also alleged that on the same day, Mohammed stole a Samsung J7 Prime, valued $70,000, and a Samsung J7 Pro, valued $65,000, which was the property of Tricia Persaud. In total, $505,000 in cash and phones were stolen…..
