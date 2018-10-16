High Court has jurisdiction to hear challenge to local gov’t changes

Ruling that the court does have jurisdiction to hear the challenge mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner and PPP member Bibi Shadick, to the activation of new Local Government Areas (LGA’s), Justice Gino Persaud yesterday said that the applicant’s challenge does not have to be done by way of an elections petition as was contended by the state.

Meanwhile, he has assured that judgment on the substantive application will be delivered before the Local Government Elections (LGE), which are slated for November 12th, 2018.

In a ruling handed down yesterday afternoon declaring the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter, the judge said that contrary to arguments advanced by Attorney General Basil Williams, Shadick’s application has nothing to do with the election of a councillor…..