Rural Constable charged with murdering teen

A Rural Constable was yesterday charged with murdering 15-year-old Ricardo Singh, who was stabbed in July during an altercation at a wedding house along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Tony George, a welder of 75 Soesdyke, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that George, on July 9th, at Soesdyke Public Road, murdered Ricardo Singh.

The 28-year-old accused was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..