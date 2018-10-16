Two charged over gun after CANU intercepts car

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison over the alleged possession of a firearm.

It is alleged that Jason Augustine and Kevin Bobbsemple had a 9mm pistol in their possession on October 12th at Croal Street, without having a firearm licence at the time. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge Augustine’s attorney, in an application for reasonable bail, stated that her client was just the passenger in the vehicle in which the weapon was found. She also pointed out that the weapon was not found on his person and that there were also other people in the vehicle.

Bobbsemple’s attorney, Glenn Hanoman, in an application for bail, also stated that the firearm was not found on his client’s person, while noting that it was found concealed in a bag in the backseat of the vehicle. Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the accused based on the seriousness of the offence…..