Guyana News

Donor workshop hears of priority needs of police force

By Staff Writer
Some of the invitees at the event (DPI photo)

Capacity building, training and infrastructural development are among the priorities for the Guyana Police Force as it seeks to improve its service to the nation.

This was announced at a multi-donor workshop, which was held on Monday afternoon at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston, following the recent change in the leadership of the force.

The major objective of the workshop was to align future activities of the international development partners with the high-level needs of the GPF.

Speaking at the workshop, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan stressed that there is a need for support in relation to police capacity and investigating and combating police corruption given the too-frequent allegations being made by members of the public…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t vows to fight major hike in Berbice Bridge tolls

By

Appeal court set to rule on legality of GECOM Chairman’s appointment

‘This going to kill us’

Comments

Trending