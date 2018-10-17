Farmer remanded over Circuit Ville youth murder

A farmer was today remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Nyron Vyphuis, the Circuit Ville, labourer, who was stabbed last Saturday.

Anthony Jones, 40, stood in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, represented by attorney James Bond, as the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that Jones, of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, on October 13, at Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highwaythat same location, murdered Nyron Vyphuis. Jones was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

According to the prosecutor, the file in relation to the matter is incomplete.

Chief Magistrate McLennan, later remanded the accused to prison and adjourned the matter foruntil November 6.

It was reported that Jones, on the day in question, was quarrelling with his common-law wife and was about to hit her when Vyphuis intervened and stopped him from hitting her.

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly inflicted a fatal stab with a knife to Vyphuis’ stomach.