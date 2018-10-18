Estonia e-gov’t team briefs Cabinet on digital governance

Chairman of the Management Board of the e-Governance Academy (eGA) of Estonia, Dr. Arvo Ott, accompanied by Marit Lani and Tõnis Mäe, presented a draft report on the project, Digital Governance Roadmap for the Government of Guyana, during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the draft roadmap sets out an implementation plan that will see the complete setting up of digital governance by 2030.

During an interview with the Ministry of the Presidency’s Public Information and Press Services Unit, Chairman of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Floyd Levi said that the roadmap was drafted after an evaluation of Guyana’s e-governance status and is meant as a guideline to shift Guyana into a more modern state…..