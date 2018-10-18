Fisherman gets 36 months for armed robbery of ‘Good Samaritan’

A fisherman was yesterday sentenced to 36 months in prison for the armed robbery of a passerby, who stopped to lend him financial assistance.

Mohammed Shavi admitted to the court that on October 14th, at Ramp Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of another and while armed with a knife, he robbed Ravindra Seodat of a silver Samsung cellphone valued at $20,000 and $1,400 cash.

Shavi, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to the charge and then told the court that he does not know what got into his head and that he did it out of frustration…..