Gov’t, DDL to explore dairy partnership

In the backdrop of Guyana importing US$25m annually in milk products, the Guyana Government and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) have committed to exploring the possibility of a partnership in the dairy industry.

A joint release from the two yesterday said that they have agreed to examine the implementation of a private/public partnership to develop the local dairy industry to provide for milk and dairy products. The partnership will also aim to expand local juice production with the Ministry of Agriculture embarking on a programme to encourage market driven agriculture.

This was among the decisions taken yesterday when Agriculture Minister Noel Holder and a team from his ministry toured the operations of DDL at Diamond during which there were wide-ranging talks with a DDL team headed by its Chairman, Komal Samaroo…..