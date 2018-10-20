Guyana News

Murder accused Lusignan Prison escapee nabbed

By Staff Writer
Dextroy Pollard

Travis Evans, the murder accused who was one of the three inmates who escaped from a holding bay of the Lusignan Prison early on Monday morning, is now back in custody.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that Joint Services ranks apprehended Evans, a resident of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, around 7.45 am yesterday morning at the Soesdyke-Linden Junction.

Samuels said various search teams responded after a reported sighting of Evans in the area. I wish to commend all those persons who assisted and I now encourage others to be equally helpful,” he added…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

City constable stabbed during City Hall fracas

Corriverton man charged with murdering girlfriend

Stamp to mark 50th anniversary of Guyana/Brazil relations launched

Comments

Trending