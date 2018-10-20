Murder accused Lusignan Prison escapee nabbed

Travis Evans, the murder accused who was one of the three inmates who escaped from a holding bay of the Lusignan Prison early on Monday morning, is now back in custody.
Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that Joint Services ranks apprehended Evans, a resident of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, around 7.45 am yesterday morning at the Soesdyke-Linden Junction.
Samuels said various search teams responded after a reported sighting of Evans in the area. I wish to commend all those persons who assisted and I now encourage others to be equally helpful,” he added…..
