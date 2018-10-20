Prosecution closes its case in $550M cocaine-in-lumber trial

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against accused drug traffickers Stephen Vieira, Tazim Gafoor, his son Nazim Gafoor, and Sherwayne De Abreu, who are on trial over the $550 million in cocaine that was found by authorities in dressed lumber last year.

The four men were charged after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) conducted a raid and found the drugs concealed in dressed lumber on May 12th, 2017. The cocaine was reportedly stashed in lumber at a sawmill at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo, which belonged to Narine Lall, who is still wanted.

The case, which is being heard by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, continued yesterday with the testimonies of a Guyana Police Force Fingerprint Analyst, an officer from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) and the owner of the truck that transported the cocaine-laden wood…..