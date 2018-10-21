Guard fatally shoots youth at Vergenoegen chicken farm

A security guard is currently in police custody after he fatally shot a young man, who allegedly attacked him with a knife at a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) poultry farm in the wee hours of yesterday morning.
Dead is Jarrel Noble, called ‘Dumb Boy,’ 22, a resident of Tuschen, EBE, who it is claimed attacked the guard with a knife.
Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the fatal shooting, which took place shortly after 4.30 am…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments