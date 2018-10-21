Guyana News

Guard fatally shoots youth at Vergenoegen chicken farm

-says deceased attacked him with knife

By Staff Writer

A security guard is currently in police custody after he fatally shot a young man, who allegedly attacked him with a knife at a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) poultry farm in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Dead is Jarrel Noble, called ‘Dumb Boy,’ 22, a resident of Tuschen, EBE, who it is claimed attacked the guard with a knife.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the fatal shooting, which took place shortly after 4.30 am…..

