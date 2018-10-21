Stabroek wharf vendors expected to ink relocation agreement this week

Vendors who have been ordered to temporarily move from the collapsing Stabroek Market wharf will be able to sign the relocation agreement with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) this week and begin the construction of their stalls, acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe says.

The M&CC recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which concretises the terms of the vendors’ temporary relocation. At a press conference on Friday, Harry-Munroe related that the site, Russell Square, which is west of the Public Buildings, is currently being prepared to accommodate the vendors.

“You would have noticed that we have a whole public convenience chamber there and it was cleaned by Puran Brothers yesterday. Works have commenced where you will have toilet facilities erected there and we will also be preparing those stalls to commence in the new week also, whereby persons will come in to sign the MoU,” she said. ….