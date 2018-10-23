Over 80% active self-employed didn’t submit income tax returns

-Auditor General’s report finds

A mere 17 per cent of self-employed persons submitted their 2017 income tax returns to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) while less than 30 per cent of registered companies filed returns, continuing a trend that has previously attracted scrutiny as it means that billions in taxes are not being collected.

According to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, the 17 per cent translates to 18,351 of the 105,522 active registered self-employed persons in the TRIPS database as at 31 December 2017. The figure collected from them amounted to $4.9 billion. Non-compliance amounts to 83 per cent or 87,171 of tax payers in this category.

In 2016, 73,989 or 80 per cent of the active registrants did not file their returns…..