Plaisance NDC ‘doing something but it’s not nearly enough’

(Editor’s note: With Local Government Elections set for November 12, Stabroek News is examining the works of some of the councils)

“They are doing something. I have to acknowledge that they are doing something but it’s not nearly enough,” this was the refrain of several residents of the Industry /Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) when Stabroek News visited over a period of several days.

According to residents while they have noted that garbage is collected regularly and drains are cleared several parts of the NDC remain inaccessible due to poorly maintained roads and dilapidated bridges.

In Constituency 9- Sparendaam (South), Lizona Harper drew Stabroek News’ attention to a bridge at the end of her street which appeared to be bowing under its own weight…..