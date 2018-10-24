AG’s Chambers absent from challenge to misconduct charges against Brassington, Singh

The absence of Attorney General Basil Williams or any other lawyer from his chambers yesterday stalled the hearing of the challenge mounted by his predecessor Anil Nandlall to the misconduct charges levelled against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington.

Because the state was without legal representation, acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC before whom the case is being heard announced during a brief in-chamber meeting that it would be adjourned to November 1st at 10.30am.

Yesterday had been set for Solicitor General Kim Kyte-Thomas to continue making legal submissions to the court on behalf of the state. She has, however, resigned from the post which she had held for nearly a year and a half…..