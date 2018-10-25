Guyana News

Jury finds man guilty of raping three-year-old

—sentencing deferred for submission of probation report

By Staff Writer
The accused, Deon Aaron, in shackles, being escorted out of court yesterday by police officers.

A fifty-three-year-old man was yesterday afternoon convicted for raping a three-year old in 2016, and has been placed on remand as he awaits sentencing.

Deon Aaron was unanimously found guilty by a 12-member mixed jury for the rape of a child under the age of 16, between March 1st and October 20th, 2016.

It was reported that the accused used his fingers to rape the victim, who was three-years old at the time…..

