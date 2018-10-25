PI into murder charge against hotelier continues with ‘eyewitness’ testimony

The preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against Subryanville hotelier Erwin Bacchus, continued yesterday with eyewitness testimony, including that of the handyman who was present at the scene.

It is alleged that Bacchus, on August 4th, at Subryanville, murdered Jason De Florimonte. De Florimonte was shot four times in his chest after a confrontation with Bacchus, the owner of the Tourist Villa hotel, located at Lot 95 Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown, obliquely opposite his house.

When the matter was called yesterday before trial Magistrate Judy Latchman, special prosecutor for the matter, Dexter Todd, stated that he had received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with calling the handyman as a witness…..