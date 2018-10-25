Six weeks on…Sherod Duncan still ‘on leave’ from Chronicle

An investigation into allegations that General Manager Sherod Duncan mismanaged funds from the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) and engaged in excessive spending has apparently not begun six weeks after Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo ordered that it be conducted.

Stabroek News understand that though Nagamootoo directed on September 11 that both Duncan and Financial Controller Moshamie Ramotar be sent on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of investigations, Ramotar has returned to work while Duncan has received no communication from the GNNL board.

In an invited comment Duncan told Stabroek News that he has written the Board several letters seeking an update on the status of his employment but has received no response. In fact though administrative leave is generally paid leave he was not receiving pay until two days after a media report on the issue…..