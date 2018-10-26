Carvil Duncan freed of GPL conspiracy charge

After stating that the prosecution failed to prove its case, a city magistrate yesterday dismissed the charge against Carvil Duncan, the former Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Director who was accused of conspiring to steal $27.7 million from the company.

“Duncan is finally vindicated in the matter and is glad that the court came to the right decision,” Duncan’s attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, who represented him in association with Glenn Hanoman, said moments after Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore announced that a prima facie case was not made out against Duncan.

It was alleged that Duncan, between May 7th and May 8th, 2015, conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL. Former GPL Deputy Chief Executive Aeshwar Deonarine had been initially named as the co-accused in the case…..