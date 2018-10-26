Guyana News

Carvil Duncan freed of GPL conspiracy charge

-after magistrate upholds defence’s no-case submission

By Staff Writer
Carvil Duncan

After stating that the prosecution failed to prove its case, a city magistrate yesterday dismissed the charge against Carvil Duncan, the former Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Director who was accused of conspiring to steal $27.7 million from the company.

“Duncan is finally vindicated in the matter and is glad that the court came to the right decision,” Duncan’s attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, who represented him in association with Glenn Hanoman, said moments after Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore announced that a prima facie case was not made out against Duncan.

It was alleged that Duncan, between May 7th and May 8th, 2015, conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL. Former GPL Deputy Chief Executive Aeshwar Deonarine had been initially named as the co-accused in the case…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Top Cop says police reform underway

Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

Man gets life sentence for attempted murder, robbery of City Mall businesswoman

By

Comments

Trending