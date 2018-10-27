Cops probing alleged removal of video evidence after Subryanville killing

The Guyana Police Force is currently conducting an internal probe into an allegation that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) removed video evidence from the scene of the alleged murder of Jason De Florimonte, who was fatally shot by Subryanville hotelier Erwin Bacchus.

Police Commissioner Leslie James told a press conference on Thursday that while no official complaint was made to his office, he was aware of the probe.

“I understand there has been a hearing and as a result of that, some instructions were given to the head of crime, Mr. Alves, and to date we have contacted at least one person. We have obtained a statement,” James said…..