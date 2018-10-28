Thirty-one held by cops in East Bank Demerara, West Demerara  raids

Thirty-one persons were this morning arrested by police following raids in ‘A’ and ‘D’ Divisions under “Operation Restore Order.”

This morning, police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said in a press release that operations were carried out in Kaneville and Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Westminster and La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

In the release, he said the thirty-one persons were arrested for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, robbery under arms, unlawful possession and wounding among other offences. During the raid, which is the second of its kind under the leadership of Police Commissioner Leslie James,a quantity of items were seized.

Among the items seized were 1500 grammes of cannabis, two flat-screen television sets, fifteen mobile phones, a Motorola handset, a Toshiba laptop, a toy gun, two rear view mirrors, a technical pro music box, a vehicle headlight, two video cameras, a 1200 watts amplifier and $207,740 cash.

Some 190 cops inclusive of a number of senior officers took part in the operation.

In September, similar raids were conducted in Agricola, East Bank Demerara and on North Road, Bourda, Georgetown. Twenty-nine persons were arrested for a range of offences.