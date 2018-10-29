Nappi residents benefitting from reservoir – Allicock

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock yesterday conducted an on-site inspection of the Nappi Reservoir located in the Central Rupununi, Region Nine, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cataleya Energy Limited, Michael Cawood.

The reservoir which was funded by Cataleya Energy Limited will lower vulnerability to drought and build resilience in Nappi and surrounding communities. Allicock said the project was transformational and was in keeping with the government’s Green State Development Strategy…..