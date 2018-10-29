Undisciplined drivers worsening East Coast traffic congestion – Erskine

A major contributing factor to the recent congestion on the East Coast Highway where a road upgrade and widening project is being carried out is drivers’ indiscipline, Ministry of Public Infrastructure Technical Services Managers for roads, Nigel Erskine says.

Roads users have complained about the slow pace of traffic due to the ongoing works. Despite numerous interventions and changes aimed at assisting with the smooth flow of traffic, Erskine says that indiscipline by drivers is one of the major factors.

“What is happening is that the congestion is happening during the peak period [and] in a lot of the cases what is contributing to the congestion is indiscipline. You would have only one lane to go through the intersection at the bridges but what you would have is that like three lanes of traffic are converging at that point and only one can go through so that results in everyone being at a standstill,” he explained…..