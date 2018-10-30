`Sagga’ witness claims murder accused cops assaulted him

Former policemen Derwin Eastman and Jamenson Williams, who are charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, called ‘Sagga,’ have been accused of assaulting the main witness against them.

The assault allegation was made in court yesterday by Aubrey Bobb, who is also charged with Scipio’s murder.

While Eastman and Jamenson are jointly charged with the murder of Scipio, Bobb is charged separately. He is a witness for the state in the Preliminary Inquiry being conducted by Magistrate Fabayo Azore into the charge against Eastman and Williams…..