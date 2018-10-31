APNU and AFC facing off in Linden constituencies

On its first solo outing at the Local Government Elections, the Alliance for Change (AFC) is set to battle it out with its coalition partner, APNU in Linden.

The AFC for part of its history had been able to gain a substantial following in Linden but over time support has slipped away to the PNCR/APNU. In 2006, the party had argued that it had won the Linden seat which had been awarded by the elections commission to the PPP/C.

The results of the election on November 12 will be looked at to discern whether there is dissatisfaction at Linden with APNU…..