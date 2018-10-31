Brokerage and trading services company pays courtesy call on Gold Board

Techemet which has been offering brokerage and trading services to the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) for approximately four years now last week paid a courtesy call on the agency as the latter continues to pursue measures to ensure compliance and enhance transparency.

A release yesterday from the GGB said that officials of Techemet Metals Trading and G4S International Logistics paid a courtesy call on the General Manager of the GGB Eondrene Thompson on October 23, 2018.

Representing Techemet were Brad Gillis, Credit and Risk Officer and Vice President Rishi Sawhney. G4S was represented by Yuri Masiuk, Operations Manager – Americas and Scott Volpe, Sales and Business Development Manager – Americas…..