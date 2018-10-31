Shariff, wife called on to lead defence to contempt charge

Former Ministry of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff and his wife, who are accused of failing to comply with a court order, were yesterday told that they would have to lead a defence to the charge against them.
Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore made the announcement after overruling a no-case submission made by the defendants’ attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, yesterday.
The matter was subsequently adjourned until November 13th…..
