Guyanese man dies on vessel in Grenadian waters

The body of a Guyanese man who died while on board a Guyanese vessel which was docked in Grenadian waters, is expected to arrive in the country today.

According to reports out of Grenada, Permanand Permaul, 41, was discovered motionless on the deck of the MV Ocean Trader over the past weekend.

Further enquiries revealed that Permaul reportedly went to clean an area within the vessel where he ended up experiencing some “difficulties” before eventually collapsing. It was noted that his body was discovered by another crew member and police were notified.

Further reports out of Grenada indicate that an autopsy conducted on Permaul gave his cause of death as heart failure.

Stabroek News understands that Permaul had been employed on the vessel which normally transports molasses to Grenada.