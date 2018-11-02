Herstelling man to face trial for strangling, drowning of wife

Daniel Watson, the Herstelling man who police say strangled and drowned his estranged common-law wife in a drain, has been committed to face a trial at the High Court for the crime.

It is alleged that Watson, a porter of Lot 1892 Herstelling New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, murdered Lowtie Atwaroo, on May 21st, 2018, at Herstelling New Housing Scheme.

At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge yesterday, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore committed Watson to stand trial based upon the whole of the evidence led by the prosecution’s witnesses…..