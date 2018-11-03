Nagamootoo says not using public funds for campaigning

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Wednesday told the National Assembly that no public funds have been spent on any political activities he has been a part of during the ongoing local government elections campaign.

Nagamootoo made the declaration while answering questions posed by PPP/C Member of Parliament Odinga Lumumba.

Nagamootoo told the House that as of August, 2018, he has spent $24 million of the $109.2 million of his office’s budget, with the largest sum being used for outreaches.

Asked by Lumumba how and what the monies were spent on, Nagamootoo gave a breakdown of the spending, with the largest sums being the $5.5 million used for outreaches and $5 million for constitutional reform activities…..