Guyanese among 11 illegal aliens caught in Trinidad after shocking video

(Trinidad Express) A video of social media showing people jumping off a fishing boat and wading to shore at a beach in Erin, triggered a police raid that led to the capture of eleven illegal aliens on Tuesday.

According to the TTPS, the video resulted in an exercise being launched by Snr. Supt. Adams and Supt. Basdeo, at the Los Iros Beach area.

A party of officers led by Sgt. Corrie, of the Erin Police Station, conducted a search of a hotel, where seven male and four female foreign nationals were found.

The men, ranging ages 31 to 55 years, included five Venezuelans, one Guyanese and one Syrian. The women, ages 18 to 49, were three Venezuelans and one Syrian.

The 37-year-old female proprietress of the establishment was also taken into police custody.

The foreign nationals have been handed over to the Immigration Division.

In response to the video, National Security Minister Stuart Young said that more resources would be dedicated to border protection and he would be taking certain initiates to Cabinet.

Local Government councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh told the Express that what was seen on the video was nothing new. It was an everyday occurrence, he said.