Matthews Ridge to Baramita road rehab 50% completed after weather delays

A massive Matthews Ridge to Baramita road rehabilitation project in Region One is at the halfway stage, according to the acting project foreman Vincent Pancham.

The rehabilitation of the approximately 40 kilometres of roadway commenced in March this year and according to the Department of Public Information (DPI), it is expected to wrap up before the end of the year if favourable weather permits.

A DPI report on Tuesday said that a $318 million contract was awarded to A and S General Construction Incorporated for the rehabilitation of the laterite road. It further said that Pancham, who noted that to date the work is 50% completed, explained that prior to the works, the road was heavily covered with “bush” and was inaccessible, which required crucial work…..