Odinga Greene arraigned on child rape charge

By Staff Writer
Odinga Greene

Former “coal pit” murder accused, Odinga Greene, was yesterday taken before a city court and charged with raping a child who was 13-years-old at the time of the alleged crime.

Greene, 41, of Station Street, Kitty, stood in the courtroom of Magistrate Leron Daly, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that the accused, between November 1, 2016 and November 30, 2016, engaged in sexual penetration of a child below the age of 16…..

