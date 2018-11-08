Guyana News

Trinidad opposition leader in Guyana for private sector talk on Oil & Gas

By Staff Editor
Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar

Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar will speak to the Guyanese pri­vate sec­tor on lessons Trinidad and To­ba­go has learned on man­ag­ing oil and gas rev­enues when she at­tends a func­tion in Guyana today.

Per­sad-Bisses­sar will give the pre­sen­ta­tion as the fea­tured speak­er at the 23rd Awards Pre­sen­ta­tion and Din­ner host­ed by the Guyana Man­u­fac­tur­ing & Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion’s (GM­SA) at the Pe­ga­sus Ho­tel, George­town.

Her top­ic is “Man­ag­ing Oil and Gas Rev­enues – ex­pe­ri­ences and lessons learned from T&T and ad­vice to the Guyana pri­vate sec­tor in prepar­ing for oil and gas.”

In ac­cept­ing the in­vi­ta­tion to speak at this event, Per­sad-Bisses­sar said, “It’s time­ly and rel­e­vant, as T&T seeks to deep­en its ties with its neigh­bour, Guyana. I look for­ward to shar­ing with mem­bers of the GM­SA the im­por­tant lessons to be learned from T&T’s ex­pe­ri­ence in oil and gas ex­plo­ration and pro­duc­tion.”

The GM­SA is a busi­ness sup­port in­sti­tu­tion func­tion­ing as a li­ai­son be­tween the busi­ness­es in­volved in man­u­fac­tur­ing and so­cial and busi­ness ser­vices and the gov­ern­ment of Guyana. (Trinidad Guardian)

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo flays bridge takeover

Police witness in Maryann Daby trial charged with attempting to pervert course of justice

Partnership formed for health and safety in oil and gas industry

Comments

Trending