Trinidad opposition leader in Guyana for private sector talk on Oil & Gas

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will speak to the Guyanese private sector on lessons Trinidad and Tobago has learned on managing oil and gas revenues when she attends a function in Guyana today.
Persad-Bissessar will give the presentation as the featured speaker at the 23rd Awards Presentation and Dinner hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association’s (GMSA) at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.
Her topic is “Managing Oil and Gas Revenues – experiences and lessons learned from T&T and advice to the Guyana private sector in preparing for oil and gas.”
In accepting the invitation to speak at this event, Persad-Bissessar said, “It’s timely and relevant, as T&T seeks to deepen its ties with its neighbour, Guyana. I look forward to sharing with members of the GMSA the important lessons to be learned from T&T’s experience in oil and gas exploration and production.”
The GMSA is a business support institution functioning as a liaison between the businesses involved in manufacturing and social and business services and the government of Guyana. (Trinidad Guardian)
