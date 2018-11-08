Trinidad opposition leader in Guyana for private sector talk on Oil & Gas

Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar will speak to the Guyanese pri­vate sec­tor on lessons Trinidad and To­ba­go has learned on man­ag­ing oil and gas rev­enues when she at­tends a func­tion in Guyana today.

Per­sad-Bisses­sar will give the pre­sen­ta­tion as the fea­tured speak­er at the 23rd Awards Pre­sen­ta­tion and Din­ner host­ed by the Guyana Man­u­fac­tur­ing & Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion’s (GM­SA) at the Pe­ga­sus Ho­tel, George­town.

Her top­ic is “Man­ag­ing Oil and Gas Rev­enues – ex­pe­ri­ences and lessons learned from T&T and ad­vice to the Guyana pri­vate sec­tor in prepar­ing for oil and gas.”

In ac­cept­ing the in­vi­ta­tion to speak at this event, Per­sad-Bisses­sar said, “It’s time­ly and rel­e­vant, as T&T seeks to deep­en its ties with its neigh­bour, Guyana. I look for­ward to shar­ing with mem­bers of the GM­SA the im­por­tant lessons to be learned from T&T’s ex­pe­ri­ence in oil and gas ex­plo­ration and pro­duc­tion.”

The GM­SA is a busi­ness sup­port in­sti­tu­tion func­tion­ing as a li­ai­son be­tween the busi­ness­es in­volved in man­u­fac­tur­ing and so­cial and busi­ness ser­vices and the gov­ern­ment of Guyana. (Trinidad Guardian)